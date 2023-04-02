Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has accused some of his colleagues in the legal profession who form part of the LGBTQ+ of refusing to take up matters affecting them.

He has therefore decided to no longer fight for persons who are homosexuals in the society.

His reason, according to him is because he cannot speak for faceless people.

The lawyer is asking them to come out and fight for themselves since he has come across high profiled lawyers in this country who are homosexual but are not prepared to come out publicly to defend their actions.

Mr. Kpebu said “To be very frank with you I do not intend to go into the merits of the debate on LGBTQ. I have made comments on it in the past, briefly stating that if some people want to fight for it it is within their right to fight for it but the reason I am no longer interested in joining this debate aggressively is that the people who practice LGBTQ, they don’t want to show their faces. So I ask, how am I going to advocate for a faceless person?

“So that is the disconnect. It is a very sensitive matter, I have been crying here Saturday to Saturday that the Ghanaian doesn’t want to fight, this is another of that. Privately, I have seen big lawyers involved, big lawyers who are gays and they can’t fight for themselves and you are saying Kpebu should come and fight, no, you can’t fight everything. There are big lawyers, I am telling you on authority, in this country involved and they don’t want to show their faces. At least they should come out, let’s see them explain their situation.

“I have been telling some of them privately that if we even get fifty of them to snap a picture, and come out to address a press conference when they speak, they will evoke compassion.”