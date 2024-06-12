The Ghana Cocobod CEO has revealed a decrease in cocoa production in the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year, resulting in a fall in revenue by more than $500 million.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, June 12, the CEO of Cocobod, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, attributed the shortfall to bad weather conditions, bean disease, illegal mining and smuggling activities being perpetrated by some Russians working with their Ghanaian counterparts.

According to him, the foreigners are buying cocoa beans from farmers and selling them on the black market.

“There are some Russians in Guinea and Togo and they want to buy cocoa spots, they have nothing to lose. They don’t buy chemicals for farmers, they don’t buy fertilizers for farmers so they have nothing to lose. So they can sell spots and sell at $10,000.

“It is not our farmers who are selling to them, we have nation wreckers, and they are selling to them,” he said on Wednesday.

He said though there have been some arrests, the practice if not permanently handled will have dire consequences for the sector in the future.

“Some have been imprisoned, and you know the minimum sentence is five years, but people still dare,” he lamented.

Dr Boahen Aidoo also blamed extreme weather conditions for the low production being experienced in the country.

“What has really affected our production this morning can be attributed to the the extreme weather condition,” he noted.

