The fans of hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg and Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems may soon hear a collaboration between the two artistes.

In a video that has since gone viral, Snoop Dogg said he admired Afrobeats musician and called on her asking that they both work together.

The ‘Drop It Like Its Hot’ hitmaker stated that everyone in his home has been dancing to her songs adding “I need one with you.”

“So Tems, when are we going to make a record? You know I’m a fan. Now let’s get to the sh*t. Let’s make a f**king hit record girl. You have my whole family dancing to your sh#t, I need one with you. And you can post that. Happy new year.”

Snoop Dogg asks Tems for a music collaboration

Nigerian singer Tems won the hearts of many with her music after Wizkid’s ‘Essense’, on which she is featured.

She has made it to the Billboard and other international charts. Tems has had features with American stars like Rihanna and Future.

She has also featured on numerous Barack Obama playlists including that of 2022 with her song ‘Vibe’.

