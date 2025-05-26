Sky Train scandal: Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi granted GH₵10m bail

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), has been granted bail in the sum of GH₵10 million with two sureties to be justified with landed properties situated in Accra.

This follows a spirited bail application by his legal counsel during proceedings at the High Court in Accra on Monday, May 26.

The 80-year-old academic and statesman is facing four charges in connection with the controversial Sky Train project, which involved the payment of $2 million for a proposed urban rail system that was never realised.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including wilfully causing financial loss to the state and the intentional dissipation of public funds.

As part of the bail conditions, the second accused (A2), who is Professor Ameyaw-Ekumfi, is required to deposit his travel documents, including his passport, with the court registry.

He must also report to the police once every week until further notice.

The court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, adjourned the case to 10th June at 10:00 am for case management conference, where the court will set timelines for pre-trial processes and determine how the trial will proceed.

The ruling brings temporary relief to the ailing former minister, whose legal team cited his advanced age, deteriorating health condition, and long-standing service to the nation as grounds for the grant of bail.

His legal team assured the court of his readiness to comply fully with all bail conditions.

The first accused person is Mr. Solomon Asamoah, former CEO of GIIF. He was also granted bail, and according to the court, Mr. Solomon is complying with court orders accordingly.

The Sky Train case has stirred significant public interest, given its implications for public procurement, accountability, and infrastructure financing in Ghana.

The upcoming case management session is expected to clarify the evidentiary issues and establish the trajectory of what promises to be a high-stakes legal battle.

