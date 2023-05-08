A final year Senior High School (SHS) Student of Twifu Hemang Technical Institute, Davis Nkrumah, is battling for his life after he was inflicted with cutlass wounds over GH¢5 debt.

The incident reportedly occurred at Jukwa in the Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region.

Kasapa News reports the victim, who had been in school for some weeks, failed to pay the ¢5 debt he owed a man named Salinko.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the suspect had information that the victim had come home for the weekend. Salinko allegedly went to his house and without asking him anything, attacked him with a machete.

Shouts from the victim attracted neighbours who rushed to his rescue and disarmed the suspect.

According to the suspect, an attempt to collect back his money from the victim proved futile when the suspect was in school so he decided to collect the money upon his return.

He said he doesn’t know what came over him to take along a machete to attack the victim.

The student was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment while the suspect was handed over to the Jukwa Police for investigation.

