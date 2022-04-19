The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man identified as Jemmy Brown, for defrauding parents and guardians over the Senior High School (SHS) placement.

Mr Brown was arrested on Tuesday morning at the Accra Resolution Centre where he usually conducts his business.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kwadwo Mensah Aborampa indicated that the suspect has embarked on this illegality for over three weeks since the placement commenced.

He arrives at the Free SHS secretariat which is the resolution centre as early as 4 am to engage parents and their wards before the real workers resume their daily operation.

Mr Brown demands various amounts of money from the unsuspecting victims with the assurances of getting them their preferred schools.

However, luck eluded him when he appeared at the centre to carry out the day’s operations as some parents who had paid monies to him recognised him and alerted the police.

The Deputy Coordinator, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, speaking in an interview said he had for some time now seen the suspect on the premises but thought he was a parent.

Upon interrogation as to whether his challenge has been resolved or not, Mr Mensah disclosed the suspect changed his sitting spot to get out of his sight.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Adabraka Police pending investigations.

