Self-acclaimed young rich billionaire Shatta Bandle has flaunted a latest edition of Ferrari.

Shatta Bandle bragged about acquiring the Italian luxury sports car for a whooping $98 million.

He posted the interior and exterior of his white car in an Instagram video to remind his naysayers of his wealth status.

The self-acclaimed Africa’s richest man stated that being a big boy comes at a price and that he does not show off his wealth to bring people down, rather to motivate them.

He took a subtle swipe at musician Davido who has acquired a latest Lambourgini.

Calling out Davido whom he addressed as ‘his boy’, Shatta Bandle heaped praises on himself for acquiring a Ferrari 2022 after the former bought a Lamborghini Aventador.

