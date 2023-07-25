The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okeyere Darko-Mensah, has noted that only 10% of faecal waste collected in the region is treated.

This implies that the 90% of the faecal waste collected in the municipality is dumped into the environment untreated.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Sekondi-Trakoradi Faecal Sludge Management Plant at Asaake in the Western region, he said “only 10% of Faecal waste collected in the region is treated, hence this a very welcoming news to have another facility to boost the existing one which is obviously over stretched”.

He stated that Sekondi-Trakoradi is the third most densely populated city in Ghana with an annual average growth of 3.2% and the majority of urban households depend on on-site sanitation systems. The waste disposal site at Sekondi-Trakoradi metropolis area which is located at Sofokrom-Essipon hosts both the waste water and municipal solid waste sites.

“This facility is aimed at significantly improving the environmental conditions of the city,” he added.

He emphasized that the Plant which has a design capacity of 1000m3/day with an averagely 100 trucks visiting the plant daily, will significantly improve the living conditions of the inhabitants and increase living standards in the region.

“It will also decrease level of contamination in the ground and surface water, achieve good hygiene conditions as well as create employment for the teeming youth in the region,” he retorted.

He added that it will also serve as a learning and research facility for professionals and students in the region.

Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong on his part noted that the project was inspired by the President Nana Addo’s vision of making the country the neatest in Africa.

He also commended the former minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah and Western Regional Minister for their immersed contribution towards the success of the project.

“Private businessmen need people who encourages and exhibits exemplary leadership and you have encouraged me to do more. God bless you for the tremendous leadership support,” he praised the two ministers.

The CEO of Pureco KFT-Hungary, Ballint Horvath, in a short remark, noted that faecal topics are not glamorous topics, but its significance can not be over emphasized.

He noted the project meets high international standards and safety protocols.

“With the three projects in Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale, Ghana has shown other African countries an example of how to properly manage faecal sludge in the sub-region.

The State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary, Mr. Tristan Azbej, who was the Guest of Honour, remarked that, the commissioning of the project is a means to celebrate a remarkable partshipship between Ghana and Hungary.

“It’s an achievement based on fellowship and professional commitment of both countries. Through this partnership we are inaugurating the facility built on Hungarian technology.”

He invited Ghana to explore other partnerships for the development of the country.

“Though we far apart in distance, we have common values and culture and we are ready to support Ghana for the benefit of its citizens,” he observed.

The facility is expected to employ about 300 direct workers.