The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has disclosed that Senior High Schools across the country owe over GH₵45 million to the company.

He clarified that the recent disconnection of Accra Academy was part of a broader nationwide effort to retrieve overdue payments.

Mr. Dubik Mahama expressed concern about the mounting debt and stressed the need for prompt action to tackle the issue.

“In the present scenario, the accumulated bill from schools amounts to almost GHC45 million in arrears. When considering all accounts nationwide, our total debt stock should be around GH₵2.5 billion based on the data available to me.” Mr. Mahama told TV3.

He apologized for any inconvenience caused and assured that disconnecting Accra Academy was not the company’s primary intention.

“I extend my apologies to Accra Academy and others affected. I understand the distress caused. Disconnection was not our primary goal. I have scheduled a meeting with the Director General of the Ghana Education Service before the week’s end to devise lasting solutions to these issues,” Mr. Mahama affirmed.

