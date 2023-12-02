There were a lot of surprises in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 111 orphan constituencies across the country.

Peoples deemed underdogs in the race beat government appointees in their respective constituencies.

NPP delegates once again lived up to expectation as they exercised their franchise to choose parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Check out the list of surprising victories in some of these constituencies

Ledzokuku Constituency: Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority and former MP, reclaimed his seat with 902 votes, triumphing over competitors Clifford Martey, Ibrahim Adjei (a presidential staffer), and Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections.

Ablekuma Central: Jefferson Sackey, Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President, emerged victorious in the Ablekuma Central Constituency with 539 votes, surpassing Collins Amoah (businessman), Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey (former MP), and Samuel Brako-Amoafo (businessman).

Jaman South Seat Constituency: Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority, secured victory as the parliamentary candidate for the Jaman South Constituency with 289 votes, defeating former MP Yaw Afful and other contestants.

Asuogyaman Constituency: Pius Enam Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority, won the parliamentary candidacy for the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region with 423 votes, surpassing contenders Paul Asare Ansah, Chief Michael Ansah, and Nana Abrokwa Asare.

Okaikwei North: Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, emerged victorious in the Okaikwei North NPP parliamentary primary with 341 votes, overcoming competitors Alberta Afia Akoto and former MP Fuseini Issa.

Odododiodio Constituency: Manaf Sowah secured victory over Nii Lante Bannerman, earning 349 votes in the Odododiodio Constituency.

Ayensuano Constituency: Ida Adwoa Asiedu defeated Deputy Tourism Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey, polling 410 votes to Okraku-Mantey’s 136.

Adentan Constituency: Akosua Manu (Kozie) secured the NPP parliamentary candidacy for the Adentan Constituency with 814 votes, surpassing closest contender Kwasi Obeng Fosu, who had 638 votes.

Ningo-Prampram Constituency: Michael Tetteh-Eku, known as Chairman, won the NPP candidature for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency with 410 votes, while his contenders, Pat (Lady) and Mantse, polled 324 and 149 votes, respectively.

Two-time aspirant, Fuseini Musah, Tamale South finally gets the nod for Tamale South

Fuseini Musah will represent the NPP for the 2024 election 2024.

He will face up against Haruna Iddrisu, the MP for Tamale South and the former minority leader.

Below are the results for Tamale South

Fusieni Musah – 608

Baba Alhassan -25

Alhassan Mohammed Soawi – 41

Ibrahim Baba – 449