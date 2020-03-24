Management of the University of Ghana on Monday announced the roll-out of E-Learning from 30th March 2020 to be able to complete the semester which came to an abrupt halt due to President Akufo-Addo’s directive that all schools close down in a bid to curb the spread the coronavirus.

The decision from University management has met a mixed bag of reactions from the student populace.

Meanwhile, the Students Representative Council, led by Isaac Agyemang, says that it will be petitioning university management following the negative reactions from students.

Read all stories about covid 19