A security man in his 60s, Moses Buer, was on Sunday July 26, 2020 found dead at the Wabco Gas filling station at Sege in the Ada West District of Greater Accra Region.

According the Police, he was found lying face down with his hands tied to his back as well as his legs with his mouth sealed with a tape.

Sege District Police Commander, DSP George Aboagye, told the GNA that the local Police received a distress call on that fateful day at about 5:30 am that a body was lying on the premises of the filling station.

He said the police responded by going to the scene for inspection of the body where they also took photographs and lifted the body for preservation.

A preliminary investigation, he said, revealed that the unknown assailants broke into the premises and murdered the man who happened to be the security man of the place and took away GH¢15,000.

He said police investigations has led to the arrest of four suspects so far.

We have arrested the manager and his assistant, Solomon Sebbie 20 and Emmanuel Vehe 23.

We also picked up Emmanuel Sorgbordjor 20, a pump attendant at the filling station and Buer Joseph, a taxi driver and a former worker who was sacked for mismanagement.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.