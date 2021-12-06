Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced that a budgetary allocation of 10 million cedis will be made to examine a comprehensive solution along the coastline including Keta.

Mr Ofor-Atta has explained that the allocation is to help complete feasibility engineering studies for the coastal communities adversely affected.

He announced this at a press briefing on Monday as he gives updates on some amendments made to the 2022 budget.

“In respect of the unfortunate tidal waves which rendered about 3,000 people homeless at Keta, we shall make the necessary budgetary allocations of at least GHS10 million to complete the Feasibility and Engineering studies for the coastal communities adversely affected,” he said.

He further noted that the study will consider a comprehensive solution to protect the country’s 540 kilometres of coastline including the 149 km between Aflao and Prampram.

Meanwhile, the Minister added that the National Disaster Management Organisation has responded to the humanitarian crisis created by the tidal waves on the Keta coastline.

The original budget statement delivered on November 17, 2021, made no mention of the construction of sea walls or other measures to counter coastal erosion.

However, the Minority in Parliament asked the government to incorporate adequate measures to address the issue relating to the tidal wave flooding.

They also demanded an allocation for the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project to find space in the budget.