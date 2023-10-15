Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare thanks to Spain’s 1-0 win over Norway, which has guaranteed Steve Clarke’s side a top-two finish in Group A.

The Scots now trail Spain on goal difference but Norway, five points adrift with just one game remaining, cannot catch either side.

Scotland’s men have now reached back-to-back European Championships under Clarke, and have come through a qualifying group to reach a major finals for the first time since 1997.

Scotland had the chance to secure their spot themselves in Seville on Thursday but lost 2-0 to Spain in their first defeat in six qualifiers.

But Scotland’s five wins from their opening five games put the pressure on Norway to win their final three matches. And though the Norwegians defeated Cyprus 4-0 on Thursday, they came unstuck in Oslo as Spain secured their own and Scotland’s qualification.

Alvaro Morata had a first-half strike disallowed for offside before Gavi netted what proved to be the only goal of the game in the 49th minute as the visitors nullified the threat of Norway and Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland.

Norway, whose absence from major tournaments stretches back to Euro 2000, can now only potentially qualify through play-offs, but need to remain third and hope Serbia qualify from Group G to be eligible.

Scotland have two matches left, away to Georgia and at home to Norway next month, as they look to usurp Spain as group winners and boost their chances of being a top seed in the draw.

Spain complete their campaign by facing the bottom two, with a trip to Cyprus followed by a home game against Georgia.

Scotland and Spain join Portugal, France, Belgium and Turkey in reaching next summer’s finals, with Germany through automatically as hosts.

Scotland endured a 23-year absence from major tournaments before reaching the delayed Euro 2020 two years ago by winning a play-off they secured via the Nations League.

Having missed out on qualification for last year’s World Cup, Clarke has now become the first manager to guide the Scots to successive European Championships.