Scores of passengers have been killed in a head-on train collision at Wassa Manso in the Western Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Saturday dawn when two haulage trucks collided following a suspected faulty braking system.

The two trains were moving in opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route.

Though the number of casualties is not immediately known, others have also been severely injured in the fatal incident.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police have been to the scene.