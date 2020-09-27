Public and private basic and senior high schools (SHSs) in the Oti Region have benefited from the third phase of the on-going national disinfection and fumigation exercise.

The exercise—a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited—was in response to President Nana Addo’s Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for basic and SHSs to be reopened on October 5 for Form Two students.

The exercise, which came off last Friday, was also aimed at protecting the schools’ environs from the highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Speaking to journalists during the exercise in his school, the Headmaster of Kadjebi Asato Senior High School, Reverend Daniel Kojo Semenhyia Lenwah SVD, commended the government on its measures so far in combating the virus.

He said, his school was poised to receive the Form Two students to enable them complete the academic calendar.

“We have also put in place adequate measures including placing Veronica buckets and hand-based alcohol sanitisers at vantage points to enable the students to regular wash and sanitise their hands. More so, the school has enough classrooms to ensure social/physical distancing,” Rev Lenwah indicated.

Furthermore, the headmaster said the school has designated some facilities to be used as isolation centres for suspected positive COVID-19 cases.

According to him, they were expecting about 1,994 second year students, when school resumes on October 5.

Earlier, speaking to the media, the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Emma Achea Boakye, revealed that her outfit was expected to disinfect 129 SHSs and 2,654 in both the Volta and Oti Regions.

The Zoomlion disinfection team also fumigated and disinfect Kadjebi District Primary School A&B.