The Caretaker Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has announced that the School Feeding Programme (SFP) has been put on hold.

Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah made the revelation while answering questions on when other schools across the nation will be extended.

Madam Abena Dapaah added that the programme will resume after debts have been settled and the system is able to monitor payments.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah was answering a question from the MP for Yilo Krobo, Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, who was also worried about the situation.

Listen to the conversations on the floor of parliament in audio below: