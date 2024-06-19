Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama has been honoured with a traditional leadership title for her immense contribution to development.

The honorary title of Pognaa Piirima, Dagaare for “Mother of the Rocks’, was bestowed on her by the Sankana Traditional Council as part of the celebration of the Kalibi Tigri Festival of the people of Sankana in the Upper West region over the weekend.

While in the region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang visited the Wa market, where she met and interacted with locals, who expressed excitement at seeing the esteemed Stateswoman.

The Paramount Chief, Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III in his address, lauded the scholar for her unwavering commitment to the people of Sankana and her contributions to education and development in the region.

“This title is not just an honour; it signifies a deep bond and mutual respect between Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman and the people of Sankana,” adding, “Her dedication and service to our community have been exemplary, and we are proud to recognise her as ‘Mother of the Rocks.”

Prof Opoku-Agyeman shared a heartfelt statement, expressing her deep connection to Sankana, noting that it held sentimental value for her as it was where she conducted some of her earliest research.

Speaking about her connection to Sankana, Prof Opoku-Agyemang mentioned improvements made to educational facilities in the area during her tenure under President John Mahama. She warmly accepted the honour, emphasising its importance to her.

“I look forward to contributing even more to the progress of Sankana, and invite everyone to join me to celebrate these wonderful people,” Prof Opoku-Agymang wrote in a statement following her enskinment.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang recently was also enskinned as a Development Queen mother in the Samini Traditional Area of the newly created North East Region, with the title “Ziiniaya Daana,” meaning “Queen of Development and Light.”

