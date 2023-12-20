Located in the calm village of Tanfiano, situated in the Nkoransa North District of the Bono East Region, you’ll find the Tanfiano D/A Basic School.

This school presents a unique set of challenges, and the first educational institution I have seen that also doubles as both a burial ground and a sheep pen. Yes – the school is between the final resting place of the departed and the bustling activity of a sheep pen.

Due to the appalling and old pavilion structure of the Junior High School (JHS) block, the teachers are forced to compete with each other’s voice, as well as the rhythmic grazing of sheep, creating a sound that contests with the disharmony of honking cars and the persistent grinding of motorcycles passing by.

“When a teacher is teaching there, you hear the voice. At the same time the children also listen to what another person teaching and it becomes confusing. Sometimes a teacher may crack a joke and the students will be here laughing, because of the nature of the structure” Chris Ameyaw the social studies teacher complained.

Mr. Appiah, the science teacher shared his frustration about the number of teachers and lack of accommodation saying “in this locality it is difficult because we don’t have a lot of teachers here so a teacher can handle two or three subjects; three teachers are handling the whole of JHS. In the community you can’t get accommodation to rent”.

Their pupils also struggle to focus in class, due to the same factors serving as a constant distraction to the pursuit of knowledge within the school.

“Because our school building is deplorable, we feel uncomfortable when learning. The bleating from goats, conversations from passersby, and moving cars distract our lessons. We can barely hear our teachers when they speak. We’re pleading with authorities to build a new school structure for us. There are no classrooms, no furniture and no teaching and learning materials” said Lillian Amoako, a form 2 pupil.

Another pupil Patience, was frustrated “animals sometimes enter our classrooms while we are learning and we would have to stop and drive them away. Our attention is always divided because while listening to the teacher, you are also tempted to focus on conversations and activities going on outside” she expressed.

I decided to experience it for myself. So, I pitched camp at the footing of the JHS one class; I could hear everything. The pupils in form 1 were learning science, form 2 mathematics and form 3, social studies.

HISTORY OF THE JHS

Until 2016, the school lacked a JHS wing. Pupils aspiring to continue their education beyond primary level had to embark on a journey spanning approximately four miles to Bodum and Kokuma. The construction of the JHS wing, achieved through communal labour, marked a milestone in the school’s development.

However, for seven long years, the community has hugged on to the hope that authorities would transform their makeshift pavilion into a complete classroom block, providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning. Unfortunately, this dream remains unfulfilled, and the school continues to grapple with a shortage of teachers, inadequate accommodation, and harsh conditions.

“The community has tried its best in building the school. The current classroom they are using was built by the community. So, we will urge the government to help develop the school and also post more teachers to the community” – chairman of the Parents Teachers Association pleaded.

“The reason teachers refuse to be posted here is because of the accommodation issues. The community bungalow is just three rooms so we have just three teachers. We need more teachers and that would mean more rooms. Also, there are no rooms for teachers to rent”.

The pervasive fear of ghosts haunts some pupils. This fear, perhaps symbolic of the uncertainties surrounding the future of Tanfiano D/A Basic School, adds another layer of complexity to the challenges faced by both educators and pupils. Blessing Sarfo is a form 3 pupil pleads for help “I am always afraid. We are scared due to the closeness of the cemetery. We always get drenched whenever it rains because of the leaking roofs. We need help.”

In the midst of the tranquillity of the cemetery, the pastoral symphony of sheep, and the chaos of passing vehicles, Tanfiano D/A Basic School according to the headmaster, stands as a testament to resilience.

“With all these challenges, the students still do well in academics and competitions. So, I know that if things improve, we can do better” the headmaster said.

The community, undeterred by the myriad obstacles, continues to hold onto the hope that one day their school will be transformed into a haven of education, free from the distractions that currently pervade its grounds.