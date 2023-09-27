Ghanaian entertainment broadcaster, Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known in showbiz as Sammy Flex, has announced that he has officially assumed the role of a manager for Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

In a video he posted online, the Chief Executive Officer of Flex Entertainment noted that, after assisting Shatta Wale with various tasks in the past months, it has become necessary for them to finally agree to work together.

Prior to his announcement, many people had wondered his specific role in Shatta Wale’s career. While some described him as Shatta Wale’s Public Relations Officer, others named him the ‘Sergio Ramos’ of the famed artiste any time he sought to defend or explain matters concerning Shatta Wale.

“I am sure over the few months that we have worked, Shatta has seen the contribution I have brought to his music business, career and personal life as well and at the moment he feels if you want to get to work with someone, you give what is called probation or what we call the trying moment, when you have to learn this and learn that. I am sure after some months, the gentleman feels that I have what it takes, the spirit, the enthusiasm; I have that kind of love for what he is doing so the best he can do is to place me to do his work as a manager, and I couldn’t say no,” he said.

Sammy said he sees the appointment as an honour.

“I see it as a step forward in my career as an entertainment person, a journalist, as a creative arts contributor, I see it as a career advancement because he is one big brand that if you work with him your experience doubles, your exposure doubles,” he noted.

This announcement comes on the back of the recent impasse regarding Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s proposed concerts at the Accra Sports Stadium slated for December 25, 2023 and December 22, 2023 respectively. Shatta Wale had argued that he needed ample time after Stonebwoy’s show to set up for his event. He had also alleged that some influential personalities were behind Stonebwoy’s resolve to have his concert closer to his date.

In the wake of this, Sammy Flex, who had been on a number of media platforms defending Shatta Wale’s position, wrote an open letter to the dancehall artiste, advising him to consider cancelling the Freedom Wave Concert.

Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex is widely known for his exploits in entertainment media. He produced one of the biggest entertainment newspapers in Ghana, Flex, in 2007. In 2013, he took the capital by storm with a 100% entertainment morning show dubbed AM Pluzz on PLuzz FM. After having stints with TV stations like Capital TV, TV7, Atinka TV, among others, he also landed a deal with Zylofon Music as the Communications Director and host of the morning show on Zylofon FM. He later became the manager of the station.

He currently runs Sammy Flex TV, an online media platform that largely focuses on the arts and lifestyle and also hosts an entertainment show on CTV.

In the field of artiste management, he has worked for Guru’s NKZ Music, as a communications manager, served as the publicist for Nacee, manager for highlife artiste Quarme Zaggy and Kumi Guitar.

