A group calling itself Concerned Youth of the Assemblies of God has called on the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku to reject his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The group’s call stems from what they say is grapevine information circulating on social media that the NPP bigwig has been pencilled for the position of CEO of the NLA.

In a statement signed by the Convenor of the group, Christian Owusu Addo, he said the appointment was insulting to the church since the Assemblies of God church’s doctrine frowns on gambling.

He added that Mr Awuku’s acceptance of such a job would serve as a bad example for the youth in the church.

“Our Church, since its inception, frowns on lottery/gambling as it is one of the earthly things that destroy the moral fibre of every society, especially the youth. As such, we won’t sit aloof and allow our brother Sammi Awuku to accept this particular appointment as a member of Assemblies of God Church,” the statement said in part.

The group wants President Akufo-Addo to reassign Mr Awuku to another organization whose activities do not contradict the doctrines of the Assemblies of God church.

“We would like to inform the President that if indeed he has our brother at heart and would like to reward him for his dedication, hard work and commitment towards the NPP then, he should find him a decent appointment that will be acceptable to our church members across the country,” the statement added.

The group also wants the leadership of the church h to talk Mr Awuku into rejecting the NLA appointment if the news of his appointment is true.

“We are by this release calling on Prophet Albert Asihene-Arjarquah, personal Prophet of Sammi Awuku and the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church, the General Superintendent, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, to talk to our brother, Mr Sammi Awuku to reject such an ungodly appointment to protect the name and image of our church and its noble members.

“The Assemblies of God Church deserves better and that we are ready to thank the President if only he appoints our brother to a more responsible and Christian-befitting position,” the statement added.