A sales officer of E-NAT Mineral Wa­ter has been sentenced to six months imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa District Magistrate’s Court Two for stealing GH¢2,450 belonging to his em­ployer.

Solomon Amoako, who is popu­larly known as Sky, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing, when he appeared before the court, presided over by Charles Owusu Nsiah.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Patrick Essien, said that the complainant, Be­linda Ghartey, was a miner and the owner of E-NAT Mineral Water, who lived at Akyempim, with Amoako, his employee.

The court heard that Amoako and two other em­ployees, Kwabena Asare and Kofi Amoah, both witnesses in the case, packed 350 bags of sachet water, valued at GH¢2,450, into a Kia truck for sale at Esuaso, a suburb of Tarkwa Nsuaem Munici­pality.

Sgt Essien said Amoa­ko and his colleagues sold all the 350 bags of sachet water, but Amoako kept the money.

According to the prose­cution, Amoako asked Asare and Amoah to wait for him in the truck and that he was going to buy something.

Sgt Essien said the colleagues waited for several hours, but Amoako did not return.

The prosecution said Asare and Amoah went home and parked the truck after all attempts to locate him (Amoako) failed.

Sgt Essien said Asare and Amoah, proceeded to Amoako’s hometown at Twifo Praso to look for him.

The court heard that the witnesses with the help of a community police officer, arrested Amoako at Twifo Himan and handed him over to the police.

