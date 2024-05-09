A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region has sentenced Laadi Sulemana, a salesgirl to six months in prison for stealing.

When the case was heard on Wednesday, Sulemana pleaded guilty for stealing GH₵21,787.00 and the court presided by Justice Philomena Ansah Asiedu convicted her accordingly.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare told the court the complainant, Beatrice Asante Adjei is personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, resident at Dormaa-Ahenkro while the convict is a native of Bawku residing in the town.

He said the complainant operated a store along the old lorry station at Dormaa-Ahenkro where she sells poultry products, adding, the convict also served as a sales girl at the store.

Police Insp. Asare said on January 23, 2024, the complainant noticed a shortage in the poultry concentrates amounting to GHC21,245.00, saying she (complainant) confronted the convict who informed her that the product had been credited to a customer.

The complainant subsequently contacted the customer, who denied buying any product on credit, prosecution stated.

On February 9, 2024, the complainant went to her shop and detected that the convict had sold an additional six bags of concentrate valued at GHC5,452.00, but could not account for sales.

“The convict later informed the complainant that she sold the products to one Kobby, a poultry farmer at Wamfie on credit, but he (creditor) has travelled abroad,” Inspector Asare told the court.

He said the complainant reported the matter to the Dormaa-Ahenkro police, and the convict was arrested accordingly, saying during interrogations, she (convict) admitted the crime.

