Safo Newman has become the latest sensation in Ghana’s music space after his videos went viral on X over the weekend.

He was trending steadily until Sarkodie endorsed his ‘raw’ talent, cementing him as one of the budding artiste projected to go far in the industry.

All Boxes ticked ! Now that’s real talent 🔥🔥🔥🔥 … I felt you a 1000 percent https://t.co/PEa8nyr3V9 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 12, 2024

Since then, social media users including celebrities have lauded the musician, who is also a Career Technology teacher at Cosmos Basic School at Lapaz, for his lyrical prowess in his buzzing ‘Akokoa’ song.

Safo Newman has been garnering followers on the X platform.

In his first radio interview, Safo Newman said his song is about real life experiences.

“It is about things I have seen and things that happened around me growing up. I am talking about people who are highly religious and pray to God, but they still go ahead to maltreat others,” he explained on TV XYZ.

Talking about Sarkodie’s endorsement, Safo Newman said it was news to him, but he wasn’t too surprised because he knows his song is a “good product”.

Meanwhile, Safo Newsman’s ‘Akokoa’ was adjudged Song of the week on Adom Super Weekend News.

In less than a week, he has shot to number 7 on the Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana.

Check out reactions on social media below:

i understand that engagement is what helps boosts people's career and allows it to be seen by many people! but at the same time am a talented artist regardless! SafoNewman’s story inspires me to keep making good music. — MUSAH ABONKO NE NANA (@kwesitaadi_) January 15, 2024

The media houses planning to invite Safo Newman for interviews, abeg sort his transportation at least. You have no idea the financial stress that overnight nationwide attention has on an independent artiste. By now, 30 interviews line up. Abeg sort his trampo when he comes. — Kulayo O Kulayo (@kulaGH) January 14, 2024

Safo Newman en breakthrough come be that

The boy be really talented and deserves this — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) January 12, 2024

Anti ba ! I understand the song well well.

Pen game on this song be top top

Melodies, rhyme scheme,adlibs on point 🔥🔥🔥

– Safo Newman pic.twitter.com/IUr8a1Jubb — YourCarGuy 🚘🕺🏾 (@FrankDoe101) January 14, 2024

Safo Newman is a great writer would be better off behind the scenes as a Song writer.



Questions will not be answered 🙏🏾 — 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐢 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 (@BrodoSchemes) January 14, 2024

I really love how some of the influencers are really supporting and pushing hard for Safo Newman . I hope it will last for long and you guys will support him when he drops another song . — Morgan SarkCess 💎 (@yaw__morgan) January 12, 2024

