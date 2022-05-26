Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey is bereaved.

The lawmaker’s nephew, Daniel Toffey has passed on.

The incident according to Madam Affo-Toffey occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, while Danny was onboard a plane from Ghana to USA.

She took to her Facebook page to announce the death, stating she has been dumbstricken for the past two days.

The post which came with Danny’s photo has attracted commiseration messages from social media followers.

Madam Affo-Toffey in her post wrote; I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.

My son, indeed, you have broken this very heart of mine. I wish I could turn back the hands of time but…Rest In Peace Danny.

Read the MP’s full post below: