The Right to Information (RTI) Commission has fined the Ghana Police Service GH¢100,000 for not complying with its orders.

According to the Commission, the Police Administration failed to grant an applicant’s request, and also disregarded its letter.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, June 6, the Commission said such disrespect cannot be tolerated.

“Based on the Respondent’s failure to make decisions on the Applicant’s application lodged with it, the Respondent has clearly failed to perform its obligation under Act 989. This is coupled with its failure to respond to the Commission’s letter received by it.

“Such a posture by the Respondent is not to be encouraged as it is an affront to the right of access to information enshrined under Article 21(1) (f) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and affirmed by Act 989 and same ought to be disapproved in strong terms.

“For this reason, an administrative penalty of GH¢ 100,000.00 is imposed on the Respondent and this shall be payable to the Commission not later than 14 days after receipt of this decision of the Commission by the Respondent,” it said.

It also warned the Police Administration that the fine will attract 10% increment should it fail to honour same within 14 days.

“The penalty so imposed shall attract an additional default penalty rate of l0% on the principal penalty sum of GH¢100,000.00 in the event of default for any additional 14 days thereafter,” the statement added.

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Africa, had sought information on the status of cases involving police brutality.

Despite addressing the request to the Inspector General of Police, the Police Service completely ignored it.

