Ghanaian culture, mostly of the Ga Dangme people, was displayed at the final funeral rites of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam.

Some traditional leaders of the Dangme community of the Greater Accra Region were present at the ceremony.

Also in attendance were some traditional dancers who were adorned in red and black traditional cloths with accessories.

Men in red cloth with traditional leaves ‘Nyanyera’ around their necks

Women adorned in Ga Dangme funeral traditional regalia

Women adorned in red and black beautiful kente cloth strips and beads

Women continue to dance as they approach mortal remains of Atsu to pay their respects

Traditional dancers carry calabash with traditional kente and ‘Ahenema’ footwear