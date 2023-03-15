The Chairman of Roads and Highways Committee in Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, says he will reject any proposed road tolls that is below GH¢5.

According to him, the average road toll within the subregion is $1.

As a result any proposed toll which is less than GH¢5, will not be in the interest of the government.

Mr Nyarko said the tolls have been suspended for more than a year, therefore, the amount to be paid after its reintroduction should be significant.

Speaking to the media about the government’s proposed reintroduction of road tolls, the Akim Swedru lawmaker said he will only support an appropriate amount.

“After suspending the road tolls for more than a year, why do we just add 50 pesewas to it? As the Roads Committee Chair, I will not support anything less than GH¢5.

“I am doing that based on the average road toll in the subregion and globally which is $1.”

The government has proposed an increase in the road tolls following its reintroduction after abolishing the collection in 2021.

The Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017 (Act 947) of the constitution gives the finance minister the authority to commit a portion of road tolls to the Road Fund managed by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and use the remainder for other purposes.