A lot of the times, we start the year with high hopes, expectations and goals.

Due to some factors, you realize there is a huge gap between the expectation and reality. This may become an annual cycle.

Motivational speaker and life coach, Baffour Ofori – Atta Kena, has shared some six tips on ‘How to Make 2023 Your Best Year Yet’ on Adom FM’s ‘Reboot Your Life Series’.

He stated that there is the need for individuals to build positive and effective habits for personal growth as well as having mentors.

“Even though goals are important, this year we have to build effective habits. You also need mentors to stretch your mind. A mentor must not necessarily be someone you know in person.”

He cautioned individuals on the need to avoid doubtful people.

“You have to understand that having loved ones who doubt your potential or dream draws you back. Also know that the obstacles you are facing, someone has also been through it. They were able to succeed because they found the solutions to them,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

“Seek advice from the right people or experts to avoid the projection of their fears into you.”

He also advised that there is the need to know your talents and venture into fields that the talent can be utilised.

“When you’re doing something that you’re passionate about you can do it for a long time because it’s your thing.

“In 2023, it’s important that we position ourselves in areas that we are naturally cut out for.”

He emphasised on the fact that stepping out of your comfort zone leads to personal growth.

“It gets to a point you need to step out of your comfort zone, because you don’t step out of your comfort zone you will lose. To become who you were born to be, you need to sail away from your safe harbour.”

According to him, investing in one’s personal development and working hard guarantees personal growth.

“It’s important to invest in yourself because it’s the surest bet. If we make sometime for personal or professional development, it will be a game changer for us and it doesn’t stop it should be a lifelong habit that will make us stand out in the midst of our peers.

“People who have succeeded in various fields put in even more time because talent is not enough,” he added.