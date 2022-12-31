DOCUMENTARY ON DRIVER’S LICENCE ACQUISITION PROCESSES

‘The attention of Management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been

drawn to adocumentary aired on some Multimedia Ghana channels titled “Money over Human Lives which focuses on Driver Licence acquisition processes at the DVLA.

Management has taken keen interest of the said documentary and the various procedural breaches it highlights.

In this regard an official request has been made to Multimedia for a copy of theunedited version of the documentary for review and follow up action.

We wish to assure the general public that any employees) found culpable of these alleged infractions would be severely dealt with in accordance with the Authority’s internal disciplinary processes.

Any actions/ inactions that bother on criminality would be referred to the Ghana Police Service for the necessary action to be taken.

Management

