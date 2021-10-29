Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said, it was absolutely the right time and season for the Dombo’s to lead the tradition of the party supported by the Busia’s or Danquah’s just like in the past, how Dombo’s supported Busia’ and Danquah’s to lead the tradition.\

He said Dombo from the North had majority seats making the automatic leader at the time but decided that Busia should be the leader of the tradition and with Edward Akufo-Addo from the Danquah block being the ceremonial President.

In an interview with the media in Accra on Friday, Mr Razak Opoku noted that the Dombo through late former Vice President Aliu Mahama supported Busia through John Agyekum Kufuor to become President.

“Again, Dombo through Dr. Bawumia has supported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (Danquah) to become President.

He said it wass the absolute time for Danquah and Busia to support the Dombos through Dr. Bawumia to become President too.

Mr Razak Opoku revealed that the Dombo has faithfully served Danquah and Busia for the Presidency for a very long time and that it was now the absolute time and season for the Dombo to lead the party for the 2024 elections through Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and which is “No Dombo No Vote” for 2024.