Former special aide to late President Jerry John Rawlings has condemned the coup in Guinea.

Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu is calling for an immediate return to civilian rule to reinforce the will of the people.

In a broadcast on state TV on Sunday night, a group of soldiers said regional governors had been replaced by military commanders, and the ousted 83-year-old president was safe but in detention.

Col Doumbouya said his soldiers had seized power because they wanted to end rampant corruption, human rights abuses and mismanagement.

Guinea’s coup is the fourth time West Africa has witnessed an attempt to undermine democracy in the region since August 2020.

The United Nations, African Union and regional body, ECOWAS have condemned the coup and have warned the soldiers to release President Alpha Condé who remains in detention, but his fate is unclear.

In support, Dr Agumenu appealed to the International and Regional bodies to take diligent steps to restore Guinea’s democracy.

Guinea is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of bauxite, a necessary component of aluminium. Following the coup, prices of aluminium climbed to their highest in more than a decade due to concerns over supplies.