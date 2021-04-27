The Finance Ministry has directed security agencies to put on hold recruitment exercises until rightful clearance or instruction is communicated.

According to the outfit, there will be no money for logistics and salaries for the new recruits if they were to complete their training.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, which said the decision was arrived at after a long meeting.

The statement among other things urged the agencies to resort to internally generated to funds to fund men who are in their final training.

The affected agencies include the Ghana Police Service, Customs, Fire Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

However, the National Bureau of Investigations has been exempted since its funding is secured from Switzerland.

Read the full statement below: