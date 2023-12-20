A Circuit Court in Accra has remanded into police custody Daniel Nkansah, founder of New Pentecost Vision Church, for failing to appear before it.

Nkansah and his son, Daniel Boahene Nkansah are jointly being held on charges of conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.

They are alleged to have collected over two million from a businessman under the pretext of selling some landed properties at Achimota, Radio Gold, Mataheko among other areas to him.

When the matter was called, Daniel Nkansah was not in court. His son appeared in court.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah issued a bench warrant for Prophet Nkansah’s arrest.

Prophet Nkansah was picked up by the Police and arraigned.

The court remanded Prophet Nkansah until December 20, 2023

The court is expected to take Prophet Nkansah and his son’s plea on the said adjourned date.

