Prophet Kingsley Gyamfi has recounted a traumatic incident when he found himself at the mercy of a bloodthirsty mob after being mistaken for a thief.

The incident occurred in 2014 when Prophet Kingsley was involved in small-scale mining at Manso Nkwanta.

According to him, despite having the necessary licenses for his work, Police made attempts to restrict his operations due to the prevalence of illegal operation known in local parlance galamsey.

This, he narrated, led to a confrontation with a Police officer, who in retaliation accused him of theft.

He said tensions mounted and the situation quickly spiraled out of control, for which he attempted to flee.

However, Pastor Kingsley said he and his partner were met with gunfire aimed at their unregistered vehicle, forcing them to abandon their Pickup and seek refuge in the nearby bush.

Unfortunately, they were captured, and the assailants, believing them to be criminals, descended on them with machetes and sticks.

He said it took the intervention of a Police officer who recognized him to rescue him from the irate residents.

Meanwhile, the man of God still engages in mining activities as he has secured official registration of operations and license.