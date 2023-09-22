The United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and Country Director for the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu, has emphasized the importance of the youth in creating a vision of utopia and safety in Africa.

Speaking at the Africa Peace Advocate Awards, Dr. Owusu urged Ghanaians to actively advocate for peace.

At the event where various media personalities and dignitaries were recognized for their efforts in promoting peace in Ghana and Africa at large, he charged the youth to take on the responsibility of advancing economic freedom and justice, ultimately fostering peaceful and sustainable prosperity for future generations.

Twenty-eight (28) people were honoured at the annual awards ceremony for their exemplary becontributions to peace in their various work fields.

The awardees were also appreciated for contributing positively to the society.

The awardees expressed their gratitude for the recognition and encouraged continued advocacy for peace in the continent.

Below are the awardees:

Reverend Dr. Mrs. Joy Owusu Dr. Bright Okoh Lady Rev. Mrs. Martha Frimpong Boateng Rita Esionam Garglo Dr. Chester Bonnako Harriet Nartey Edna Bruce Cudjoe Regina Asamoah Apostle Abraham Lamptey Hon. Dr Mrs. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei Fiifi Pratt Mr. Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I Dr. Nana Enyinfua III Mrs. Theresa Tawiah Anang Rev. Dr. Victor Anang Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye May Adaeze Chinda Emmaline Datey Rev. Nelly Deladem Mrs. Yvonne Antonio Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankatta Cecilia Agyeiwaa Anokyewaaba Serwaa Valentina Ofori Afriyie Mr. Philip Danquah Joseph Kobla Wemakor Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh

ALSO READ: