The United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and Country Director for the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu, has emphasized the importance of the youth in creating a vision of utopia and safety in Africa.

Speaking at the Africa Peace Advocate Awards, Dr. Owusu urged Ghanaians to actively advocate for peace.

At the event where various media personalities and dignitaries were recognized for their efforts in promoting peace in Ghana and Africa at large, he charged the youth to take on the responsibility of advancing economic freedom and justice, ultimately fostering peaceful and sustainable prosperity for future generations.

Twenty-eight (28) people were honoured at the annual awards ceremony for their exemplary becontributions to peace in their various work fields.

The awardees were also appreciated for contributing positively to the society.

The awardees expressed their gratitude for the recognition and encouraged continued advocacy for peace in the continent.

Below are the awardees:

  1. Reverend Dr. Mrs. Joy Owusu
  2. Dr. Bright Okoh
  3. Lady Rev. Mrs. Martha Frimpong Boateng
  4. Rita Esionam Garglo
  5. Dr. Chester Bonnako
  6. Harriet Nartey
  7. Edna Bruce Cudjoe
  8. Regina Asamoah
  9. Apostle Abraham Lamptey
  10. Hon. Dr Mrs. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei
  11. Fiifi Pratt
  12. Mr. Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku
  13. Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I
  14. Dr. Nana Enyinfua III
  15. Mrs. Theresa Tawiah Anang
  16. Rev. Dr. Victor Anang
  17. Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye
  18. May Adaeze Chinda
  19. Emmaline Datey
  20. Rev. Nelly Deladem
  21. Mrs. Yvonne Antonio
  22. Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankatta
  23. Cecilia Agyeiwaa
  24. Anokyewaaba Serwaa
  25. Valentina Ofori Afriyie
  26. Mr. Philip Danquah
  27. Joseph Kobla Wemakor
  28. Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh

