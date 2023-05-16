The 27-year-old hip-hop and afrobeats artiste is emerging as one of the most exciting young acts in the diaspora and is slated to open for Black Sheriff on May 20 in New York City. Born in Ghana and raised in the States, Naab grew up heavily influenced by hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Caribbean music such as dancehall and reggae.



His dynamic ability to blend genres with an afro-fusion and highlife has attracted a global audience and allowed him to collaborate with veteran producers and artistes such as Ofori Amponsah, Apya, Ipappi, Bisa Kdei, and more.



Never dull or repetitive, listeners can always expect to hear something new and exciting from Naab. Naab strives to define who he is as an artiste in his own words by creating songs that allow him to be vulnerable and relatable, no matter the topic, whether love, loss, or struggle.

Adwoa Serwaa is the latest release from Naab produced by Carlyz Musik. One of the hottest singles in Ghana, it currently sits atop the top 100 on the Shazam charts. The drill track features two members of the prolific group Asakaa, Skyface SDW & O’kenneth.



The three artistees confess their love for a woman over a lively beat and how they would rather die than let her go from their love. A simple yet powerful theme, gangsters in love. The song showcases the versatility of the drill genre, combining the hard-hitting beats and flows that drill fans expect with vulnerable and introspective lyrics that expose the artistes’ emotions and experiences.



The instrumental is mesmerizing, with a heavy violin sample that leads the melody. The song begins with Skyface SDW on the hook followed by Naab on the first verse speaking about his love interest and how he admires her though skeptical and ends with O’kenneth reflecting on the sorrows of heartbreak and love.



Check out Adwoa Serwaa on all platforms here https://song.link/NaabAdwoaSerwaa