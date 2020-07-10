Renowned Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo, who is also an indigene of Saltpond and President of the Saltpond Forum, has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Saltpond Government Hospital on Thursday 9th July 2020.

The items include packs of face masks and several cartons of hand sanitizers.

In 2017, Prof Gyampo, it will be recalled, adopted the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Saltpond Government hospital and has since, taken keen interest in the effective functioning of the Ward.

He has donated several hospital equipment to the Ward including Wheelchairs, beds, mattresses, surgical devices, medical protective wears, aprons, foot-wears, laptops and other equipment needed at the emergency ward of the hospital.

Presenting the PPEs to the medical superintendent of the hospital, Prof Gyampo said, the gesture was merely part of his routine commitment to ensuring that the Ward functions well. He expressed worry that close to 80 persons had been diagnosed as by the hospital as COVID-19 positive, and stressed the need to support and protect frontline staff at the Ward, to ensure that they do their best for patients.

Prof Gyampo also called on the District Assemblies to be proactive in fashioning out public education and sensitization drive to create and deepen public awareness of COVID-19 among people at the local communities and grassroots. In particular, he noted that his interaction with some of the local people in the Mfantseman community show that their awareness and the need for them to fully embrace safety protocols, were limited.

He, therefore, called on the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly to step up its game in ensuring massive sensitization on COVID-19 Preventive Protocols, among the indigenes of Saltpond and a Mfantseman. He called on government to ensure a proper decentralization of the fight against COVID-19,, as majority of Ghanaians reside in the rural communities.

Receiving the donation from Prof Gyampo, the Medical Superintendent of the Saltpond Hospital, Dr MIchael Danso, thanked Prof Gyampo for his sense of responsivenes, commitment and philanthropy towards his adopted Ward in the hospital. He noted that the donation was timely and pledged that the items received, would be put to good use to ensure safety and security among patients who visit the hospital and all frontline workers of the Accident and Emergency Ward, as well as the entire hospital