Premier League clubs have voted to revert to a maximum of three substitutes for next season.

Clubs voted 11-9 against the proposals to stick with five substitutes for the 2020/21 season after the rule was brought in during Project Restart to help clubs get through the crowded fixture schedule.

There was also a vote – which ended 10v10 – to extend matchday squads to 20 players but that will also revert to seven players on the bench for next season.

The Premier League meeting held this morning needed a majority of 14-6 to get any proposal voted through after lawmakers IFAB made the five subs rule available for all leagues next season.

It is understood the big clubs were in favour of five subs but the smaller teams against it because they feel it gave their opponents too much of an advantage as they have bigger and more strength in depth.

The five subs was brought in post-lockdown and clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United were able to bring on superstar substitutes to win a game.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson revealed last month that they originally voted in favour of five subs – it was brought in with a majority of 16-4 – but would vote against it this time.

It is believed all three promoted clubs – Leeds, West Brom and Fulham – voted against five subs.

That was expected while the clubs were given details on the new-look VAR for next season when FIFA will take overall control and that should give the green light for referees to check pitch-side monitors.

A discussion was also started on the possibility of curtailment for next season to at least have a plan in place should there be a second spike though that will not be agreed on before the next meeting.

Mirror Sport also revealed discussions between the clubs to try and offer some financial support to EFL clubs while also discussing the fixture schedule and dates for the Carabao Cup.