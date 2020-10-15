Big J Cartel, the husband of actress Selly Gally, has reacted to the news of one lady, Ohenewa Piesie, calling his wife a barren and ugly woman.

In a new post, Praye Tietia shared a beautiful photo of his wife Selly with a heartwarming caption. He wrote that love conquers all, perhaps, to urge his wife to forgive the lady and let the issue go.

His post could also be to assure his wife that despite the seeming delay in giving him a child he still loves her and nothing can conquer their love.

His post has earned him so much love and respect from fans.

Actor Eddie Nartey, for instance, admired the bond between the couple and said he was learning from them: eddienartey: “Love Nwantintin. I dey learn from u two @sellygalleygh.”

Ayerki praised him: ayerki21: “Man of little words, man of pure wisdom and true love.”

Meanwhile, the lady who assaulted Selly verbally has apologised to her and Ghanaians at large, after she cursed her.

Source: Yen