Adom FM’s most-talked-about rap show, Kasahari Level’s Champions League came to an end last weekend with Kasoa rapper Powerz RTB being crowned the ultimate winner.

The Kasahari show, noted for grooming many rappers in Ghana’s music industry, has been consistent every Saturday visiting various localities to hunt talents.

This season, the climax took place at the New Place Collections at Spintex, Accra, with rapper-turned-host Don Itchi steering the affairs as judges and music lovers witness the versatile styles and notes of these budding rappers before crowning the winner, Powerz RTB.

Present at the occasion was the producer of the show, Papa Bills and Adom FM’s Programmes Manager, Joshua Tigo who presented the various trophies to the winners.

Powerz RTB, being the winner, is entitled to two fully missed and master records at Hustle Hard studios, Overall Winners’ certificate, Certificate of Participation and Eighty Thousand Cedis (GHS 80,000.00) worth of airtime with the Multimedia Group.

The first runner-up, Emerice, who equally entertained the crowd with his competent punchlines is entitled to “one (1) fully missed and master record at Hustle Hard studios, Overall Winners’ certificate, Certificate of Participation and Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHS 50,000.00) worth of airtime with the Multimedia Group.”

The second runner-up was given a Certificate of Participation and Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHS 50,000.00) worth of airtime with the Multimedia Group.

Meanwhile, other contestants who partook in the season’s competition were equally given a certificate of participation to grace their contribution and various talents.

More photos below:

Watch video below: