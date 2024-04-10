Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo popularly known as Pope Junior in the showbiz industry has reportedly died after drowning.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon, April 10, 2024.

Pope Junior is said to have drowned on the Anam River together with four colleagues whose identities are yet to be established.

Filmmaker Sam Olatunji who confirmed the incident in an Instagram post said they were on their way to a location when a boat they were travelling in capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Their bodies have since been recovered.

The news has left Nigerians devastated and they have taken to social media to mourn him.

The late actor left behind a wife and three sons.

This comes a few days after Esther of Jenifa’s dairy fame, Jumoke Aderounmu also died.