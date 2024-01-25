The police officer who went viral for returning a misplaced GH¢2,100 to a motor rider has been generously rewarded.

The incident, which occurred at Madina Atomic Junction, saw the honest Police officer chase the motor rider to return the full amount of GH¢2,100.

According to the rider who was in deep shock, he kept the money in the pocket of his shorts and did not notice when it fell.

Upon noticing the Police officer tailing him, he expected an arrest, only to be pleasantly surprised when the officer returned the money and advised him to stay vigilant.

The good deed has been widely praised, with the officer being hailed for his integrity and dedication to duty.

To express gratitude and appreciation for the Police officer’s honesty, musician NY Melodies gifted him GH¢10,000.

The reward was presented to him at the Police House in Ashieyie, where he is stationed.