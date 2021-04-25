A Police Constable stationed at Gomoa Dominase District Command is in critical condition after some persons attempted to lynch him.

Confirming the unfortunate incident to Adom News, Police Commander, DSP David Osei Fofie revealed that, Dominase police had a distress call from Gomoa Amoanda that a motor snatcher was a target of mob attack.

A police team, including the Constable, were deployed to the scene to restore calm, but the irate youth transferred their anger to them, throwing stones, beer bottles in the process.

DSP Osei Fofie said the Constable collapsed and has been rushed to Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic while the suspect has been rescued and sent to Millennium Divisional Police Command due to the anger of the youth.

The victim is said to have been stabbed in some parts of his body, and excessive bleeding led to lightheadedness.

Giving insight into the robbery, the police disclosed that the suspect believed to be in his thirties hired a motorbike from Akotsi to Gomoa Akrama, but upon reaching a section of the road, spraying the rider’s eyes with powdered pepper before bolting with the motorcycle.

The driver is said to have alerted colleagues who gave the thief a hot chase, leading to his arrest.