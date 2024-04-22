The Police officer who died after a Kia Rhino crashed into their car, GP 483, at Akotsi Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been named.

He has been identified as Lance Corporal Solomon from the Regional SWAT team.

Friends and sympathisers have been sharing his pictures on social media to mourn his sudden passing.

The officer died on the spot after his head smashed on the ground.

Fortunately, the other officers survived and are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Meanwhile, Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who was at the scene, reported that officers at the Central East Regional Police Command could not hold back their tears.

