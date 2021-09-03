The Assin South District Police Command on Wednesday engaged the landlady of the 35-year-old farm-labourer at Assin-Koforidua who allegedly butchered his wife and attempted suicide by slitting his own throat.

The landlady is expected to join a team to Burkina Faso where the couple hail from, to officially inform their relatives of the incident.



The team made up of the police, the landlady, Madam Comfort Mensah, as well as the leader of the Burkinabes in the area, are to leave for Burkina on Thursday, September 2.



Also to help unravel the reason behind the murder, the Police has engaged a volunteer as an interpreter because the two boys of the couple, aged between two and four, who witnessed the cruel murder of their mother, only speak their local dialect.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Okyere Andam, the Assin South District Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the Police will go all out to ensure that justice prevails.



Last Tuesday, August 31, the Police in Assin-Manso received a distress call from Assin-Koforidua near Assin-Gyinabodie about the murder and rushed to the scene.



According to DSP Andam, the Police discovered the lifeless body of the deceased in a pool of blood, while the suspect who after committing the act, attempted suicide by slitting his throat, was writhing in pain.

The suspect is currently responding to treatment at Assin-Fosu St Francis Xavier Hospital under police guard, while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the facility’s morgue to allow for further investigations.



However, Madam Diana Nketia, an eyewitness who lives in the same house with the couple, told the police that the couple returned from the farm in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 31, and rushed to their room in preparation to attend a funeral at a nearby community.



While in their room, the witness who was then in the bathroom said she heard the deceased shouting for help and later rushed out from the room with her hand chopped off.



The witness said her shouts for help did not yield any results as help came too late with the suspect threatening to harm anyone who will dare to come near him.