The police have exhumed the remains of a 60-year-old retiree from the Ghana Highway Authority allegedly killed by her son, Gideon Asomani.

Mercy Oforiwa’s remains were exhumed from an unfinished building in Kyekyewere, a suburb of Nyamekrom in the Eastern Region, according to the police.

The suspect was arrested for iron rod theft but later confessed to the murder in his statement.

The deceased had been reported missing on June 17, 2023.

Accompanied by the suspect and other family members, the police visited the alleged crime scene to verify the burial site.

The exhumation took place on Wednesday, December 13.

The decomposed body has been taken to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for autopsy and further preservation.

According to the suspect, he claimed to have accidentally pushed his mother during a heated argument over GH¢500, causing her head to hit the wall and resulting in her death.

