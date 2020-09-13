Sefwi Asawinso Police Command have arrested two persons for selling pump action guns at Sefwi Maafia in Juaboso district of the Western North Region.

Two other are on the run. The suspects, Kwadwo Amadu, Kofi Kramo, Manu, and Kwame Nkawie from Sefwi Mafia.

The suspects

According to reports, the police had a tip-off about the nefarious activities of the suspects.

They sent a civilian to feign interest who bought the gun for GH₵1,500 and exchanged contacts with the suspects.

The pump action guns

Few days later, they called him for another deal and he informed the police

This was after one Ibrahim had reported to the police at Asempaneye of his missing pump action guns at Mafia.

The buyer arranged with the gun dealers to buy the guns.

The police laid ambush and arrest two of the suspects; Kwadwo Amadu and Kwame Nkawie at a community called Komiama on the same stretch.

Two others, Kofi Kramo and Manu managed to escape.

The suspects are in police custody at Sefwi Wiawso assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, police is on a manhunt for the two escapees.



