The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Moses Dani Baah and the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the party, David Apasera, have sued 18 executives of the party for illegally removing them from office.

In the suit filed at the Accra High Court on Thursday, the plaintiffs are seeking an order banning the party’s General Secretary, Janet Nabla, from holding herself out as such.

This latest legal action forms part of the recent internal debacle and disunity that has rocked the PNC.

Following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was held on Tuesday, September 7, participants announced their decision to dismiss the leader of the party, David Apasera and Chairman, Moses Dani Baah.

But, the embattled duo has petitioned the court, asking that the adjudicator declares all decisions at the said NEC meeting null, void, and of no legal basis.

They also want the court to restrain Miss Nabla and Bala Maikankan, who was elected as the acting National Chairman of the party at the NEC meeting from going to the PNC’s National Headquarters or having anything to do with that office.

According to the plaintiffs, conveners of the meeting flouted the PNC’s constitution since they had no legal mandate to hold such an assembly.

“The plaintiffs aver that the mandatory quorum for NEC meetings was not met at the September 7, 2021, meeting held in Kumasi to conduct the business of NEC,” they argued.

The PNC has been divided into two factions following the decision of one fraction to suspend the General Secretary of the party.

The disagreement started when the General Secretary, Miss Nabla, accused the National Chairman of some financial misappropriation concerning the Election 2020, which spilled into accusations and counter-accusations between the two.

Currently, it is unclear which of the fraction really wields the power in the party because the general secretary has been suspended by a faction of the party, while the national chairman and the 2020 flag bearer have also been removed from power by another faction.

On August 28 this year, the leadership of the party held a NEC meeting in Accra where Miss Nabla was suspended as the general secretary over what the NEC described as “gross misconduct, incompetence and insubordination”.

The suspension led to the trading of accusations between the divided factions in the party, which spilled into the media space.

On September 1, the faction supporting Mr Dani Baah held a news conference at the party’s headquarters to introduce a new acting general secretary, but that meeting was disrupted by supporters of Miss Nabla, which needed the police to intervene.

Barely a week after that, the faction supporting Miss Nabla organised the NEC meeting in Kumasi and removed Mr Baah and Mr Apasera from the office.