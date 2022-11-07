Michelle Diamond, popularly known in showbiz as Michy, is not happy with the latest issues Shatta Wale has been entangled in.

Shatta Wale recently alleged that his former Manager, Bulldog, had a hand in the murder of Fennec Okyere, former manager of Kwaw Kese.

Responding to the matter on Movement TV, Michy pleaded with the public to pray for the father of her son.

“I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale, with powerful prayers,” she said.

The case led the Ghana Police to release a statement confirming that Shatta Wale is cooperating with them so far.

Meanwhile, Kwaw Kese has also urged the Ghana Police to fast-track the investigations to serve justice in the murder of the manager circa 2014.

Reacting to the brouhaha, the baby mama of Shatta Wale asked Ghanaians to pray for her former lover.

Citing her reasons, she said: “I just pray that the revelations coming in won’t bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray.”

